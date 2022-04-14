Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd FW participates in SAAPM observance [Image 4 of 5]

    52nd FW participates in SAAPM observance

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Kristina Hernandez, 52nd Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response lead victim advocate, distributes shirts to participants who finished the SAPR office’s Walk A Mile In Their Shoes event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 14, 2022. The U.S. military is dedicated to providing ready force free of sexual assault and sexual harassment. (Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 11:08
    Photo ID: 7148712
    VIRIN: 220414-F-YT894-1409
    Resolution: 7141x4766
    Size: 15.36 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    prevention
    DoD
    52 FW
    SAPR
    SAAPM
    Walk A Mile In Their Shoes

