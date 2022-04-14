52nd FW participates in SAAPM observance

Kristina Hernandez, 52nd Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response lead victim advocate, distributes shirts to participants who finished the SAPR office’s Walk A Mile In Their Shoes event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 14, 2022. The U.S. military is dedicated to providing ready force free of sexual assault and sexual harassment. (Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

