Retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Shawn Runnells, Retired U.S. Army Specialist Brent Garlic and Retired U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Third Class Michael Diaz competes in the wheelchair rugby match against Team United Kingdom during the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 19, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 05:41
|Photo ID:
|7148283
|VIRIN:
|220419-F-YF138-302
|Resolution:
|6140x4093
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|NL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Invictus Games Team U.S. – Wheelchair Rugby [Image 4 of 4], by Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT