Invictus Games Team U.S. – Wheelchair Rugby

Retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Shawn Runnells, Retired U.S. Army Specialist Brent Garlic and Retired U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Third Class Michael Diaz competes in the wheelchair rugby match against Team United Kingdom during the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 19, 2022.

