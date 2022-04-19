Master Sgt. Kenneth Guinn competes in the wheelchair rugby match against Team United Kingdom during the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 19, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 05:41
|Photo ID:
|7148284
|VIRIN:
|220419-F-YF138-340
|Resolution:
|5938x3959
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|NL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Invictus Games Team U.S. – Wheelchair Rugby [Image 4 of 4], by Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
