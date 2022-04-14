Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Brigade Engineer Battalion conducts training [Image 2 of 4]

    10th Brigade Engineer Battalion conducts training

    BY, GERMANY

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Austin Riel 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 10th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division prepare for an exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 14, 2022. The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division is part of the 1st Infantry Division and V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe which works alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for its rotational and assigned units in the European Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Austin Riel)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    This work, 10th Brigade Engineer Battalion conducts training [Image 4 of 4], by CPL Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3ID
    USArmy
    7ATC
    strongertogether
    europeansupport2022

