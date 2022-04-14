10th Brigade Engineer Battalion conducts training

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Alexander D. Samms, commander of the 10th Brigade Engineer Battalion, provides oversite during an exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 14, 2022. The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division is part of the 1st Infantry Division and V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe which works alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for its rotational and assigned units in the European Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Austin Riel)

