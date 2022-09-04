Why I serve: ‘I wanted more out of life’

Sgt. Shandora R. Brooks, right, takes a fuel sample for testing while Spc. Mariah N. Lopez observes during a fueling mission on Erbil Air Base, Iraq, April 9, 2022. Brooks, a petroleum laboratory specialist, is assigned to 264th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, and has been deployed with the unit since September of 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary S. Katzenberger)

