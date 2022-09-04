Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I serve: ‘I wanted more out of life’ [Image 3 of 3]

    Why I serve: ‘I wanted more out of life’

    ERBIL AIR BASE, IRAQ

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Katzenberger 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Sgt. Shandora R. Brooks, right, takes a fuel sample for testing while Spc. Mariah N. Lopez observes during a fueling mission on Erbil Air Base, Iraq, April 9, 2022. Brooks, a petroleum laboratory specialist, is assigned to 264th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, and has been deployed with the unit since September of 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary S. Katzenberger)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Why I serve: &lsquo;I wanted more out of life&rsquo;

    TAGS

    USO
    Iraq
    Why I serve

