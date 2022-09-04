Sgt. Shandora R. Brooks, a petroleum laboratory specialist assigned to 264th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, poses in front of a Humvee parked on Erbil Air Base, Iraq, April 9, 2022. Brooks has been deployed with her unit since September of 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brett D. Ellis)
|04.09.2022
|04.19.2022 02:13
|7148086
|220409-A-RV385-001
|3955x2825
|4.98 MB
|ERBIL AIR BASE, IQ
|VALDOSTA, GA, US
|3
|0
Why I serve: ‘I wanted more out of life’
