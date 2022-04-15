SAAPM Silent Walk

Col. Michael Richard, 8th Fighter Wing vice commander, and Col. John Gallemore, 8th FW commander, walk in silence during the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Silent Walk at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 15, 2022. The service members of the Wolf Pack came together to walk in silent reflection for the men and women who were afflicted by some form of sexual assault each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

