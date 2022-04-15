Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAAPM Silent Walk [Image 1 of 6]

    SAAPM Silent Walk

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. service members walk in silence during the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Silent Walk at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 15, 2022. The service members of the Wolf Pack joined together to walk in silent reflection for the men and women who were afflicted by some form of sexual assault each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    SARC
    Wolf Pack
    Sexual Assault Prevention Response
    Silent Walk
    Sexual Assualt Prevention Awareness Month

