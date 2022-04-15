U.S. service members walk in silence during the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Silent Walk at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 15, 2022. The service members of the Wolf Pack joined together to walk in silent reflection for the men and women who were afflicted by some form of sexual assault each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2022 Date Posted: 04.19.2022 01:06 Photo ID: 7148065 VIRIN: 220415-F-VR222-0006 Resolution: 5687x3919 Size: 2.01 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SAAPM Silent Walk [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.