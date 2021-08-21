Date Taken: 08.21.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2022 00:34 Photo ID: 7148028 VIRIN: 220418-Z-IK914-005 Resolution: 1664x2048 Size: 952.82 KB Location: GRAND CANYON, AZ, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Stranded in the Grand Canyon, my OCS training saved my life [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.