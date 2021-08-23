Date Taken: 08.23.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2022 00:34 Photo ID: 7148024 VIRIN: 220418-Z-IK914-001 Resolution: 1536x2048 Size: 355.19 KB Location: GRAND CANYON, AZ, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Stranded in the Grand Canyon, my OCS training saved my life [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.