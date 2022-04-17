2022 Easter Sunrise Service, MCBH

U.S. Marines, Sailors, civilians and family members attend a service during the Annual Easter Sunrise Service, Landing Zone Eagle, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 18, 2022. The service was open to service members and their families, and was held in celebration of Easter Sunday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chandler Stacy)

