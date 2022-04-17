Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Easter Sunrise Service, MCBH [Image 3 of 4]

    2022 Easter Sunrise Service, MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chandler Stacy 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Navy Lt. Michael Carpenter, chaplain, Combat Logistics Battalion 3, delivers a sermon during the Annual Easter Sunrise Service, Landing Zone Eagle, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 18, 2022. The service was open to service members and their families, and was held in celebration of Easter Sunday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chandler Stacy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 21:45
    Photo ID: 7147964
    VIRIN: 220417-M-IO954-1339
    Resolution: 5411x3554
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Easter Sunrise Service, MCBH [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Chandler Stacy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Hawaii
    Marines
    MCAS Kaneohe Bay

