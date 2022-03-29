Technical Sgt. Kiirstyn Gunterman, 49th Security Forces Squadron, and daughter, Everette Gunterman, pose for a photo April 4, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. April is the month of the military child which honors the service and sacrifices of children of military parents. The Department of Defense Military Community and Family Policy sponsors this month of observance, which is a time to commend military families and their children fort the unique daily challenges they overcome together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Weathersby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.18.2022 20:36 Photo ID: 7147958 VIRIN: 220329-F-UH828-250 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.28 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holloman recognizes Month of the Military Child [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kristin Weathersby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.