Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holloman recognizes Month of the Military Child [Image 3 of 6]

    Holloman recognizes Month of the Military Child

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristin Weathersby 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Whitney O'Neil and son, Logan O'Neil, pose for a photo April 4, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. April is the month of the military child which honors the service and sacrifices of children of military parents. The Department of Defense Military Community and Family Policy sponsors this month of observance, which is a time to commend military families and their children fort the unique daily challenges they overcome together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Weathersby)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 20:36
    Photo ID: 7147957
    VIRIN: 220329-F-UH828-107
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman recognizes Month of the Military Child [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kristin Weathersby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Holloman recognizes Month of the Military Child
    Holloman recognizes Month of the Military Child
    Holloman recognizes Month of the Military Child
    Holloman recognizes Month of the Military Child
    Holloman recognizes Month of the Military Child
    Holloman recognizes Month of the Military Child

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    children
    month of the military child
    hafb

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT