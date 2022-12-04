156th Wing leadership meets with PR Dept. of Education

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Hector Garcia, the 156th Wing command chief, speaks with Mr. Eliezer Ramos Parés, the Secretary of Education for Puerto Rico and Honorable Marissita Jiménez, the Senator for the District of Carolina in the wing conference room at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, April 12, 2022. The meeting established relationships between the 156th Wing and the Puerto Rico Department of Education and covered ways to promote elite career opportunities available in the Puerto Rico Air National Guard for students around the island. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

