Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    156th Wing leadership meets with PR Dept. of Education [Image 5 of 6]

    156th Wing leadership meets with PR Dept. of Education

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force leadership from the 156th Wing meet with Mr. Eliezer Ramos Parés, the Secretary of Education for Puerto Rico and Honorable Marissita Jiménez, the Senator for the District of Carolina in the wing conference room at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, April 12, 2022. The meeting established relationships between the 156th Wing and the Puerto Rico Department of Education and covered ways to promote elite career opportunities available in the Puerto Rico Air National Guard for students around the island. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 15:47
    Photo ID: 7147634
    VIRIN: 220412-Z-WT236-1004
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 16.97 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 156th Wing leadership meets with PR Dept. of Education [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    156th Wing leadership meets with PR Dept. of Education
    156th Wing leadership meets with PR Dept. of Education
    156th Wing leadership meets with PR Dept. of Education
    156th Wing leadership meets with PR Dept. of Education
    156th Wing leadership meets with PR Dept. of Education
    156th Wing leadership meets with PR Dept. of Education

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOE
    STAR Base
    156WG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT