Wingman Wednesday

Staff Sgt. Bryce Gryder, 4th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency communication center dispatcher, looks out the windshield of a fire truck at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 5, 2022. Gryder was recognized by his supervisor for his supervisory skills, mission oriented mindset, and his excellent mentorship. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman First Class Sabrina Fuller)

