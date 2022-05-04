Staff Sgt. Bryce Gryder, 4th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency communication center dispatcher, poses in front of a fire truck at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 5, 2022. Gryder was highlighted as a positive representative of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman First Class Sabrina Fuller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2022 Date Posted: 04.18.2022 12:34 Photo ID: 7147249 VIRIN: 220405-F-BD538-1073 Resolution: 3012x3543 Size: 1.14 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wingman Wednesday [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.