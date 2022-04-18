Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ERDC researchers analyze resilience in nanotechnology supply chains [Image 2 of 4]

    ERDC researchers analyze resilience in nanotechnology supply chains

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2022

    Photo by Jason Scott 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center

    Nanotechnology is helping to improve many technology and industry sectors, including medicine. (Credit: Shutterstock.com)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 11:11
    Photo ID: 7147106
    VIRIN: 220418-A-A1403-002
    Resolution: 750x488
    Size: 151.12 KB
    Location: VICKSBURG, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ERDC researchers analyze resilience in nanotechnology supply chains [Image 4 of 4], by Jason Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ERDC researchers analyze resilience in nanotechnology supply chains
    ERDC researchers analyze resilience in nanotechnology supply chains
    ERDC researchers analyze resilience in nanotechnology supply chains
    ERDC researchers analyze resilience in nanotechnology supply chains

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ERDC researchers analyze resilience in nanotechnology supply chains

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nanotechnology
    US Army Engineer Research and Development Center
    ERDC
    Supply Chains
    Environmental Laboratory

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT