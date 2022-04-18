Nanotechnology is helping to improve many technology and industry sectors, including medicine. (Credit: Shutterstock.com)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 11:11
|Photo ID:
|7147106
|VIRIN:
|220418-A-A1403-002
|Resolution:
|750x488
|Size:
|151.12 KB
|Location:
|VICKSBURG, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ERDC researchers analyze resilience in nanotechnology supply chains [Image 4 of 4], by Jason Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ERDC researchers analyze resilience in nanotechnology supply chains
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT