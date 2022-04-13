Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLB-31 Conducts HST Training [Image 7 of 10]

    CLB-31 Conducts HST Training

    LZ FALCON, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Malik Lewis 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), move toward a landing zone during a Helicopter Support Team (HST) training exercise on Okinawa, Japan, April 13, 2022. Marines conduct HST training in order to increase proficiency in logistics tasks and enhance the ability to execute potenitial contigency missions carried out to be the 31st MEU. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Malik Lewis)

