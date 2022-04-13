CLB-31 Conducts HST Training

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Reinforced), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), lifts cargo during a Helicopter Support Team (HST) training exercise on Okinawa, Japan, April 13, 2022. Marines conduct HST training in order to increase proficiency in logistics tasks and enhance the ability to execute potenitial contigency missions carried out to be the 31st MEU. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Malik Lewis)

