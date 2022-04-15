Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines with CLR-37 conduct combat conditioning

    Marines with CLR-37 conduct combat conditioning

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, grapple on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, April. 14, 2022. Marines hiked and competed in Marine Corps Martial Arts Program competitions between companies to increase morale and esprit de corps. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    VIRIN: 220415-M-ER936-1159
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with CLR-37 conduct combat conditioning [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Federico Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hike
    MCMAP
    Marines
    CLR-37

