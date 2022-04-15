Marines with CLR-37 conduct combat conditioning

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, grapple on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, April. 14, 2022. Marines hiked and competed in Marine Corps Martial Arts Program competitions between companies to increase morale and esprit de corps. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)

