    CFAY Ikego hosts Easter egg hunt event [Image 3 of 7]

    CFAY Ikego hosts Easter egg hunt event

    YOKOSUKA, AICHI, JAPAN

    04.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Conner Houghtaling 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Apr. 17, 2022) — Members of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Ikego Housing Detachment celebrate Easter Sunday by participating in an egg hunt, face painting and balloon animals. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling)

