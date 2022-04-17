YOKOSUKA, Japan (Apr. 17, 2022) — Members of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Ikego Housing Detachment celebrate Easter Sunday by participating in an egg hunt, face painting and balloon animals. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2022 Date Posted: 04.18.2022 00:05 Photo ID: 7146616 VIRIN: 220417-N-OC881-1018 Resolution: 6628x5304 Size: 1.41 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, AICHI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAY Ikego hosts Easter egg hunt event [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.