MRF-D 22: Ospreys Conduct a Flight Formation

A U.S. Marine with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268 Reinforced, Aviation Combat Element (ACE), Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, guides an MV-22 Osprey to staging area at Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Darwin, NT, Australia, April 12, 2022. VMM 268 flew the Ospreys from Darwin Port, to RAAF Base Darwin, strengthening the squadron's support of MRF-D 22 by fully equipping and staging a capable ACE. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kayla D. Treviño)

