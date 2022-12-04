Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 22: Ospreys Conduct a Flight Formation [Image 2 of 4]

    MRF-D 22: Ospreys Conduct a Flight Formation

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Kayla Trevino 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268 Reinforced, Aviation Combat Element (ACE), Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22 taxi along the flight line of Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Darwin, NT, Australia, April 12, 2022. VMM 268 flew the Ospreys from Darwin Port, to RAAF Base Darwin, strengthening the squadron's support of MRF-D 22 by fully equipping and staging a capable ACE. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kayla D. Treviño)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 00:21
    Photo ID: 7146612
    VIRIN: 220411-M-YL355-1016
    Resolution: 4959x3306
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 
    Osprey
    5th Marine Regiment
    Australia
    MRF-D 22

