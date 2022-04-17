Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220417-N-TT639-1002 [Image 5 of 5]

    220417-N-TT639-1002

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.17.2022

    Photo by Seaman Christopher Sypert 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220417-N-TT639-1002 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 17, 2022) – Cmdr. James Williford, a Navy chaplain, leads Sailors in song during an Easter Sunday service on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 17, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2022
    Date Posted: 04.17.2022 23:35
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    navy
    amphibious assault
    third fleet
    tripoli

