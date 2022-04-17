220417-N-TT639-1013 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 17, 2022) – Cmdr. James Williford, a Navy chaplain, right, leads Sailors in song during an Easter Sunday service on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 17, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2022 Date Posted: 04.17.2022 23:35 Photo ID: 7146603 VIRIN: 220417-N-TT639-1013 Resolution: 1400x1000 Size: 717.29 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220417-N-TT639-1013 [Image 5 of 5], by SN Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.