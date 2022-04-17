Grounded container ship refloated in the Chesapeake Bay

The U.S. Coast Guard, Maryland Department of the Environment and Evergreen Marine Corporation, in partnership with multiple state and local responders, refloat the Ever Forward Sunday, April 17, in the Chesapeake Bay. The 1,095-foot container ship was refloated after a five-week-long salvage operation that began Sunday, March 13 when the vessel grounded near the Craighill Channel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/released).

