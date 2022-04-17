Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grounded container ship refloated in the Chesapeake Bay [Image 3 of 3]

    Grounded container ship refloated in the Chesapeake Bay

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    The U.S. Coast Guard, Maryland Department of the Environment and Evergreen Marine Corporation, in partnership with multiple state and local responders, refloat the Ever Forward Sunday, April 17, in the Chesapeake Bay. The 1,095-foot container ship was refloated after a five-week-long salvage operation that began Sunday, March 13 when the vessel grounded near the Craighill Channel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Second Class Devin Erfourth/released.)

