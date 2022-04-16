Weapons and Field Training Battalion Easter Celebration

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Manny, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region mascot, and his handler, Lance Cpl. Max J. Noel, Headquarters and Service Battalion, take a picture with the Easter Bunny during an Easter celebration at Camp Pendleton, California, April 16, 2022. The event was hosted by Weapons and Field Training Battalion, and consisted of an egg hunt, food, bouncy houses, a raffle, games, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

