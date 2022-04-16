Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Manny, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region mascot, and his handler, Lance Cpl. Max J. Noel, Headquarters and Service Battalion, take a picture with the Easter Bunny during an Easter celebration at Camp Pendleton, California, April 16, 2022. The event was hosted by Weapons and Field Training Battalion, and consisted of an egg hunt, food, bouncy houses, a raffle, games, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2022
    This work, Weapons and Field Training Battalion Easter Celebration [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

