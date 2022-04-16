Weapons and Field Training Battalion Easter Celebration

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Manny, Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region mascot, hunts eggs during an Easter celebration at Camp Pendleton, California, April 16, 2022. The event was hosted by Weapons and Field Training Battalion, the Marines and Sailors responsible for the training and safety of recruits during grass week, table one and two, field week, and the crucible. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

