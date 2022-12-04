Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard transfers 67 Haitians to Royal Bahamian Defence Forces [Image 2 of 3]

    Coast Guard transfers 67 Haitians to Royal Bahamian Defence Forces

    BAHAMAS

    04.12.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Cutter Campbell's crew member carrying a baby near Anguilla Cay, Bahamas, April 12, 2022. Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton crew transferred 67 Haitians to Bahamian authorities after the Cutter Campbell crew rescued them. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard transfers 67 Haitians to Royal Bahamian Defence Forces [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Bahamas
    Anguilla Cay
    Overloaded vessel

