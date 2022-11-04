Coast Guard transfers 67 Haitians to Royal Bahamian Defence Forces

Coast Guard Cutter Campbell's small boat crew rescuing people aboard a overloaded vessel near Anguilla Cay, Bahamas, April 11, 2022. Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton crew transferred the 67 Haitians aboard the overloaded vessel to Bahamian authorities. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2022 10:34
|Photo ID:
|7146096
|VIRIN:
|220411-G-G0107-1001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|BS
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
