    GRF PHOTOEX [Image 14 of 19]

    GRF PHOTOEX

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley McDowell  

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Aircraft attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 sit on USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck as the ship steams through the Atlantic Ocean, April 13, 2022. Ford is underway conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.16.2022 06:51
    Photo ID: 7146018
    VIRIN: 220413-N-OH637-1014
    Resolution: 5472x3078
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GRF PHOTOEX [Image 19 of 19], by PO3 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Navy
    US Navy
    GRF
    CVW-8
    CONAC

