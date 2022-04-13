Aircraft attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 sit on USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck as the ship steams through the Atlantic Ocean, April 13, 2022. Ford is underway conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2022 Date Posted: 04.16.2022 06:51 Photo ID: 7146015 VIRIN: 220413-N-OH637-1011 Resolution: 4708x3363 Size: 1.36 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GRF PHOTOEX [Image 19 of 19], by PO3 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.