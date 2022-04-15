GHWB Sailors Simulates Detainment

220415-N-OL632-2025 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 15, 2022) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Cing Nuam, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), simulates handcuffing a hostile subject, April 15, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability as the flagship of the carrier strike group which maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Felix Castillo Reyes)

