    GHWB Sailors Conduct Security Training [Image 3 of 5]

    GHWB Sailors Conduct Security Training

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Seaman Felix Castillo Reyes 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    220415-N-OL632-2053 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 15, 2022) Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 3rd Class Henry Rosalopez, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), simulates detaining a hostile subject by handcuffing Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Cing Nuam, April 15, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability as the flagship of the carrier strike group which maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Felix Castillo Reyes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 22:45
    Photo ID: 7145980
    VIRIN: 220415-N-OL632-2053
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 995.71 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

