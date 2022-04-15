Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GHWB Sailor Engraves Tool [Image 3 of 4]

    GHWB Sailor Engraves Tool

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Seaman Felix Castillo Reyes 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    220415-N-OL632-1041 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 15, 2022) Aviation Machinst’s Mate Airman Jackelin Bowden, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), uses an edger to engrave tools, April 15, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability as the flagship of the carrier strike group which maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Felix Castillo Reyes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 22:45
    Photo ID: 7145976
    VIRIN: 220415-N-OL632-1041
    Resolution: 5516x3940
    Size: 863.9 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB Sailor Engraves Tool [Image 4 of 4], by SN Felix Castillo Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

