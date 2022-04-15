GHWB Sailor Scrubs Rust

220415-N-OL632-1030 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 15, 2022) Aviation Machinst’s Mate Airman Luke Antes, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), scrubs rust off an adapter, April 15, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability as the flagship of the carrier strike group which maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Felix Castillo Reyes)

