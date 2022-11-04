Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck department are lowered into the Atlantic Ocean during small boat operations, April 11, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trenton Edly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2022 Date Posted: 04.15.2022 18:06 Photo ID: 7145832 VIRIN: 220411-N-GN815-1132 Resolution: 4657x3326 Size: 1.27 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GRF Boat Operations [Image 4 of 4], by SA Trenton Edly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.