Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck department conduct small boat operations in the Atlantic Ocean, April 11, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trenton Edly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2022 Date Posted: 04.15.2022 18:06 Photo ID: 7145833 VIRIN: 220411-N-GN815-1052 Resolution: 3027x4541 Size: 1.85 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GQ Boat Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.