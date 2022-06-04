RIA Soldiers take newly revised fitness test

Capt. William Buckingham, the Lead Material Integration officer for Army Sustainment Command, grades a Soldier on his ability to successfully do the plank portion of the Army Combat Fitness Test, April 6, at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. The plank, which tests a Soldier’s core strength, was implemented as one of the events for the ACFT March 23.

