    RIA Soldiers take newly revised fitness test [Image 2 of 2]

    RIA Soldiers take newly revised fitness test

    IL, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Corinna Baltos 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Capt. William Buckingham, the Lead Material Integration officer for Army Sustainment Command, grades a Soldier on his ability to successfully do the plank portion of the Army Combat Fitness Test, April 6, at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. The plank, which tests a Soldier’s core strength, was implemented as one of the events for the ACFT March 23.

