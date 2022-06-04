U.S. Army Sustainment Command Soldiers take part in the “drag” portion of the Sprint-Drag-Carry event of the Army Combat Fitness Test April 6 here. The SDC assesses the muscular endurance, strength and anaerobic power and endurance of Soldiers by requiring them to, sprint, drag a sled backwards, perform lateral movement, and carry two 40-pound kettlebells, and a sprint once more for time.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2022 Date Posted: 04.15.2022 15:09 Photo ID: 7145520 VIRIN: 220406-A-XQ291-448 Resolution: 5472x2656 Size: 1.93 MB Location: IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RIA Soldiers take newly revised fitness test [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Corinna Baltos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.