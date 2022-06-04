Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RIA Soldiers take newly revised fitness test [Image 1 of 2]

    RIA Soldiers take newly revised fitness test

    IL, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Corinna Baltos 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command Soldiers take part in the “drag” portion of the Sprint-Drag-Carry event of the Army Combat Fitness Test April 6 here. The SDC assesses the muscular endurance, strength and anaerobic power and endurance of Soldiers by requiring them to, sprint, drag a sled backwards, perform lateral movement, and carry two 40-pound kettlebells, and a sprint once more for time.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 15:09
    Photo ID: 7145520
    VIRIN: 220406-A-XQ291-448
    Resolution: 5472x2656
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: IL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RIA Soldiers take newly revised fitness test [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Corinna Baltos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RIA Soldiers take newly revised fitness test
    RIA Soldiers take newly revised fitness test

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    RIA Soldiers take newly revised fitness test

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ASC
    ACFT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT