Soldiers of the 289th Engineer Company receive a briefing from U.S. Army Tank-Automotive & Armaments Command (TACOM) contractor at the Logistics Readiness Center at Camp Shelby Joint Force Training Center, Mississippi, April 13, 2022. The advanced technology included in the heavy dump trucks play a vital role to the Mississippi Army National Guard's current and future engineer operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Desmond Jones)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 13:48
|Photo ID:
|7145386
|VIRIN:
|220413-A-OV683-624
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 289th Engineer Company receives Army's newest M917A3 [Image 3 of 3], by 2LT Desmond Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
