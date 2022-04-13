Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    289th Engineer Company receives Army's newest M917A3

    289th Engineer Company receives Army's newest M917A3

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Desmond Jones 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Mississippi National Guard

    Three heavy dump trucks are staged and ready for handoff to the 289th Engineer Company at the Logistics Readiness Center at Camp Shelby Joint Force Training Center, Mississippi, April 13, 2022. The advanced technology included in the heavy dump trucks play a vital role to the Mississippi Army National Guard's current and future engineer operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Desmond Jones)

