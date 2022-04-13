Three heavy dump trucks are staged and ready for handoff to the 289th Engineer Company at the Logistics Readiness Center at Camp Shelby Joint Force Training Center, Mississippi, April 13, 2022. The advanced technology included in the heavy dump trucks play a vital role to the Mississippi Army National Guard's current and future engineer operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Desmond Jones)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 13:48
|Photo ID:
|7145385
|VIRIN:
|220413-A-OV683-347
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 289th Engineer Company receives Army's newest M917A3 [Image 3 of 3], by 2LT Desmond Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT