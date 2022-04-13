Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97th AMW Hosts a Pet the Jet Event [Image 3 of 5]

    97th AMW Hosts a Pet the Jet Event

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen with the 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron sit in the cockpit of a C-17 Globemaster III from the 97th Air Mobility Wing during a Pet the Jet event April 13, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The event gave Holloman Airmen a chance to see and learn about the C-17’s features and capabilities from the pilots and aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 11:36
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Holloman
    Holloman Air Force Base
    Air Force
    C-17 III GlobeMaster

