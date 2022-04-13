Airmen with the 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron sit in the cockpit of a C-17 Globemaster III from the 97th Air Mobility Wing during a Pet the Jet event April 13, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The event gave Holloman Airmen a chance to see and learn about the C-17’s features and capabilities from the pilots and aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)
|04.13.2022
|04.15.2022 11:36
|7145266
|220413-F-ID578-1054
|8256x5504
|9.87 MB
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|3
|0
This work, 97th AMW Hosts a Pet the Jet Event [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
