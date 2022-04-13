Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97th AMW Hosts a Pet the Jet Event [Image 5 of 5]

    97th AMW Hosts a Pet the Jet Event

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Holloman Airmen walk into a C-17 Globemaster III during a Pet the Jet event April 13, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The 97th Air Mobility Wing is a premiere installation forging the world’s most inspired, proficient and adaptive mobility warriors to deliver airpower for the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)

    TAGS

    Holloman
    Holloman Air Force Base
    Air Force
    C-17 III GlobeMaster

